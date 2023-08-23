scorecardresearch
Badshah to give a surprise performance for children ailing with cancer

Badshah will be paying a special visit to Tata Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, where he will surprise children with a performance. 

By Agency News Desk
Popular rapper and hip hop mogul Badshah will be paying a special visit to Tata Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, where he will surprise children with a performance. Badshah will be headlining a 30-minute live performance in the hospital’s private auditorium. Over 300 young cancer patients ranging from the age group of 8-15 years will be attending the not-for-profit performance which will also include a first-of-its-kind duet between the music hitmaker and a 10-year-old cancer patient Ayub Siddq Mohd Shah, on Badshah’s single ‘Heartless’ from his album ‘ONE’.

Badshah will also be seen personally interacting with all of the children stationed in the pediatric ward of the hospital, including the families of terminally ill patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Badshah shared: “What are we in this world for if we can’t be of any use to others in some way? Thankfully, I have a rock-solid inner circle that teaches me to do better every single day and through hardships and setbacks I’ve learnt that kindness and humility take you way ahead in life than power and possessions.”

Dr. C.S. Pramesh, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital added: “Badshah is very popular amongst all of our patients, particularly children! The journey of cancer is not easy for the children and music helps them to forget their aches and pains and makes them happy and energetic! I am very grateful to Badshah for taking out time to come to the hospital and interact with the children and perform for them!”

Shalini Jatia, Tata Memorial Hospital’s Officer-In-Charge, ImPaCCT Foundation elaborated further: ” His (Badshah) efforts will not only touch the lives of our young cancer warriors but will also serve as a reminder to all that a single act of kindness and positivity can have an immense impact on those in need.”

Over the years, Salman Khan has engaged with Tata Memorial Hospital on several counts. More recently, Shahrukh Khan fulfilled the wish of his 60-year-old fan from Kolkata who is battling with cancer when he video called her.

