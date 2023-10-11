Blackpink’s Jennie unveils live performance video for jazz version 'You & Me'

K-pop girl group Blackpink member Jennie released a video of her live performance of the jazz version of her latest solo single ‘You & Me’. The news of the video was shared bythe group’s agency, reports Yonhap.

The video shows Jennie performing the song’s jazz arrangement version, which was featured on the stage of a Chanel fashion show in June.

Jennie, in the video clip, showed off her unique voice on top of the gentle piano melody, performing with rich emotions against the backdrop of a mysterious full moon.

Released on Friday, the original version of ‘You & Me’ topped the iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 60 countries around the world without any special promotional activities.