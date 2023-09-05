Bts' v shares the lyrics of slow dancing from his debut album layover

BTS’s V has unveiled handwritten lyrics for his upcoming song Slow Dancing from his debut album Layover. The highly-anticipated album is scheduled to be released on September 8, which also happens to be the birthday of Yeontan, BTS V’s beloved pet dog.

BTS’ V shared the lyrics of Slow Dancing in his handwriting on Melon, a South Korean online music store and music streaming service. The lyrics read: “Maybe we could be slow dancing”, offering fans a sneak peek before the official release of the Slow Dancing music video, which is scheduled for the same day as Layover.

Layover consists of six tracks, including a bonus track. The tracks are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and the bonus track Slow Dancing (Piano Ver). Love Me Again and Rainy Days have already been released and are performing exceptionally well, breaking records and securing positions on various charts.

On August 22nd, a teaser for the music video of Blue, one of the songs from V’s solo album Layover, was unveiled on BTS’ official social media platforms. Following this, a second teaser was released on August 25. Blue is set to be released on September 13.