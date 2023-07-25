Dino James: 'Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi' perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards music

The spunky rapper Dino James, who is a finalist in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ has teamed up with soulful singer Jasleen Royal, for the track ‘Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi’, and said it perfectly depicts his unconventional approach towards music.

The song is a collaboration between Royal Stag Boombox and Viacom18. It is a musical experience, where the melody of Bollywood meets the gully of hip hop, making way for the rise of a completely new genre of music.

The track is a reverberating combination of the quintessential Bollywood vibe, and pulsating beats of Hip-Hop. The music strikes a chord with the youth of today.

It is a song about a young couple’s relationship struggles, pining for lost love and the sense of nostalgia that comes with it. It’s the first of four original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks to be released across platforms, as part of Royal Stag Boombox’s unique, Phygital format.

Talking about the track, Dino shared: “It is amazing to be a part of this distinctive musical experience that Royal Stag Boombox has curated, and this new song perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards music. I hope people relate to the heartfelt emotions we have poured into this song.”

Composer and singer Jasleen Royal, who is best known for her song ‘Ranjha’ from ‘Shershaah’, ‘Jahan Tu Chala’ from ‘Gully Boy’, and all the songs of ‘Runway 34’, among others said: “I enjoy the idea of creating something unique, and Royal Stag Boombox is the ideal platform to unveil that.”

“I cannot wait for the audience to experience the love, passion and energy of ‘Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi’,” added Jasleen.

Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’ and having enthralled thousands of music lovers in Manipal, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Indore and Dehradun with its unique on-ground experiences, Royal Stag Boombox enters its next phase with launch of four original music videos.

The song is available on Royal Stag Live It Large YouTube channel.

Dino rose to fame with his tracks such as ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Hancock’, ‘Maa’ and ‘Woh’.

He comes from a humble Malayalam background. His father Jimmy James worked as an electrician. The rapper hails from a village in Madhya Pradesh.