Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya lip lock to share their ‘Prem Kahani’

Rahul Vaidya has been in the limelight for more than a decade. He has won millions of hearts through his songs like ‘Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari Aur Tum’ 2.0, ‘Madhanya’, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, and many more. Not only through his singing but also the star has ruled the audience’s hearts in India’s biggest reality shows like Big Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Whereas working independently the singer has achieved every possible height of success.

And now he’s all set to drop his first-ever song from his label RKV entertainment. Rahul Vaidya stands out in the music industry with an extraordinary understanding of music and his heart-winning lyrics have always ruled the heart of the listeners, his song ‘Happy Hai Diwali’ made everyone’s Diwali really ‘Khushiyon Waali.’

However, the star made all the songs by collaborating with some of the other labels but this time he’s going to release the music video for “Prem Kahani” from his record label RKV entertainment.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a Poster of his upcoming song which is an absolute treat to the eyes of all the Dishul fans because their favorite couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are seen locking lips in the poster giving the glimpse of a song which will surely rise the love season in the summers for all the lovers.

Rahul also penned in the caption, “Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si ‘Prem Kahani’ 23rd March on my youtube channel soon” which is making his fans more eager to tune in to his “Prem Kahani” as soon as possible, the song will be aired on the official Youtube channel of Rahul Vaidya, more updates are expected to arrive shortly.