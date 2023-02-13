scorecardresearch
‘Gham Khushiyan’ is Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar’s Valentine’s gift for couples

Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar released a new romantic track titled 'Gham Khushiyan', The music video of the track features Neha and Rohanpreet Singh.

By News Bureau

Playback singers Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar released a new romantic track titled ‘Gham Khushiyan’ on Monday. The music video of the track features Neha and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The music of the track has been composed by Rohanpreet himself with lyrics by Rana Sotal.

The video shows unique transitions between scenes, directed by Adil Shaikh.

Talking about the song, Neha said, “The fact that Rohanpreet was working on ‘Gham Khushiyan’ for so long just to give it to me as a Valentine’s Day gift, makes it really special for both of us. Since the song has a very loving meaning to it and with Arijit’s voice as a cherry on cake, I’m sure that the audience will show their love and appreciation for this song.”

Rohanpreet said, “‘Gham Khushiyan’ is a very special song to me as it’s completely dedicated to Neha. I think every person who’s in love will relate to this song and whoever’s not, will fall in love with this song, especially with Neha and Arijit’s voice and that’s exactly why we decided to release it during Valentine’s.”

‘Gham Khushiyan’ is out on T-Series’ Youtube channel.

