Guru Randhawa drops a new banger ‘You Talking to Me?’ Produced by Bhushan Kumar! Out Now on T-Series

Guru Randhawa drops an absolute banger, fuses his passion for music with his love for Robert De Niro and his most iconic dialogue. Titled ‘You Talking to Me?’ the song produced by Bhushan Kumar will have you believing the guy was born to entertain!

Be it the intense Punjabization of desi pop culture or his addictive voice and music, Guru Randhawa is the one to blame when it comes to the top spot on the playlist that we just can’t stop listening to. His swag is seen in the music video, right from his neon sporty outfit to his slick hair and baller cars. This trap music, ‘You Talking to Me?’ is infused with the gritty dope vibe.

Bhushan Kumar said, “Guru is one of the finest artists we have in the music industry. He always has something unique to offer to his listeners and this time too he has taken his music a notch higher with ‘You Talking To Me?’ and I’m sure the music lovers will enjoy this track.”

Singer, composer and lyricist of the song, Guru Randhawa says, “Robert De Niro has been one of my favourites. When I decided to create ‘You Talking to Me?’, it felt like the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the legend himself while also delivering something fresh and exciting for my fans. The song has an unconventional feel and vibe to it right from the first beat drop. The track exudes a sense of raw energy, making it an ideal anthem whether you’re blasting it on a massive speaker setup or vibing on a drive.”

Music producer Trip Beats, has masterfully combined Guru Randhawa’s signature style with elements of trap music, resulting in an addictive and irresistible sound. He says, “Blending Guru’s unique style with the trap music influence allowed us to craft a track that pushes the boundaries of contemporary music. I’m confident that the audience will be blown away by the non-linear composition and the infectious energy of this track.”

The music video is directed by the creative genius Leo Brthr and features a mesmerizing spectacle of fast cars, racing tracks, and all things cool and dope, perfectly complementing the song’s powerful vibes.

‘You Talking to Me?’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.