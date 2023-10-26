Ike Rhein releases ‘Good Love’ featuring Sean Kingston

Fresh off the heels of his latest single, ‘RUSH’, which features Billboard-charting recording artist Zoey Dollaz, Ike Rhein returns with a new hit, ‘Good Love’. ‘Good Love’ features multi-platinum recording artist Sean Kingston. The song is the second lead single from Ike Rhein’s upcoming debut album, ‘Memoir’, which is slated to be released in early 2024.

In a similar vein as “RUSH,” “Good Love” dives into relationships and the titular, love. However, “Good Love” has a more romantic, sensual vibe to it. The track is more of a Pop song, but it does have R&B / Soul sounds sprinkled in it. Sean Kingston also adds his Caribbean flair, which gives the record an eclectic, rich tone. “I wanted to give fans a feel-good, lovey-dovey type of Pop song.” Ike Rhein continues, “I added the legend, Sean Kingston, to surprise fans and give the song another element that fans haven’t heard from me yet.”

Not only does “Good Love” showcase Ike Rhein’s impressive vocal prowess, but the lyrics of the song shine bright. Ike Rhein enlisted frequent collaborator Cole Story to help him pen the story of “Good Love.” He also brought on Pablo Vargas to engineer and multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon to mix and master “Good Love.” The instrumental was produced by renowned producer Mark Goble. The dream team assembled makes it no mystery as to why the masterpiece is so masterful.

“Good Love” is a prelude of what’s to come and only a taste of what fans can expect on Ike Rhein’s upcoming first full-length album, “Memoir.” “Memoir” will feature a star-studded cast of Luh Kel, Sean Kingston, Zoey Dollaz, and more. The soon-to-be-superstar, Ike Rhein, is primed to take over 2024. Although the future looks bright for the rising popstar, remain in the present, and fall madly in love with “Good Love.”

Ike Rhein is a Pop singer from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. Growing up in foster care, he turned to music to cope. Ike Rhein learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions, and songs as a child. He has since been featured in various media outlets: Sweety High, Lyrical Lemonade, The Source, LA Weekly, HipHopDX, EARMILK, New York Weekly, Sheen Magazine, The Hype Magazine, etc.

Ike has accumulated nearly half a million followers on social media, and millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, multi-platinum recording artist Sean Kingston, platinum recording artist Luh Kel, Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette, multi-platinum songwriter Felly The Voice, Billboard-charting recording artist Zoey Dollaz, and renowned rapper YN Jay.

In late 2022, Ike Rhein went on tour with Luh Kel and multi-platinum rapper Soulja Boy. In early 2024, Ike Rhein will be dropping his highly anticipated debut album, “Memoir,” which will have features from Sean Kingston, Zoey Dollaz, and more. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein’s distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage.