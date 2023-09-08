Judaiyaan song out now: jiya shankar and abhishek malhan's sizzling chemistry in this heartbreak song

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has undoubtedly become one of the most remarkable seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. Among the numerous bonds formed in the house, the connection between Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar stands out as particularly unique.

Fondly referred to as #AbhiYa by their fans and supporters, this duo’s personal and professional updates consistently make waves on social media, keeping the hashtag trending.

The much awaited song of Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan Judaiyaan is out.

Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have been hogging all the spotlight ever since they commenced the shoot of their music video. Fans loved their sizzling chemistry in this song.

One user wrote, ‘Their Chemistry has definitely created the magic Meko 3:45sec bhi bohtt kam lag rha h It should have been atleast 5 mins Also Where is the last reunion hug bhaii…. #Abhiya #Judaiyaan’