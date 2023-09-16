Mika Singh Drops His Latest Single with T-Series ‘Naa Das De’ – A Punjabi pop track with a Vintage Gangster Vibe!

Celebrated artist Mika Singh is back with a bang as he releases his latest single, ‘Naa Das De’ with T-Series. With an irresistible blend of catchy music composed by Mika himself, hard-hitting lyrics penned by Ghaint Jatt and a captivating vintage gangster vibe in the music video, Mika Singh is here to create to vibe!

With Mika featuring as a romantic-gangster, the music video for ‘Naa Das De’ is a visual treat that transports viewers to the classic mob era. It features vintage cars, a suave Mika Singh, and a timeless gangster setup that adds an element of intrigue.

Mika Singh expressed his excitement about the release, saying, “I am thrilled to share ‘Naa Das De’ with my fans. I believe it brings together the best of music, lyrics, and visuals. The vintage gangster vibe in the music video is something we haven’t seen in a while, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Mika Singh’s ‘Naa Das De’ is produced by T-Series. Composed and sung by Mika with lyrics by Ghaint Jatt, the track is out now on T-Series Apna Punjab YouTube channel.