Mika Singh Drops His Latest Single with T-Series ‘Naa Das De’ – A Punjabi pop track with a Vintage Gangster Vibe!

Mika Singh is back with a bang as he releases his latest single, 'Naa Das De' with T-Series.

By Editorial Desk
Celebrated artist Mika Singh is back with a bang as he releases his latest single, ‘Naa Das De’ with T-Series. With an irresistible blend of catchy music composed by Mika himself, hard-hitting lyrics penned by Ghaint Jatt and a captivating vintage gangster vibe in the music video, Mika Singh is here to create to vibe!

With Mika featuring as a romantic-gangster, the music video for ‘Naa Das De’ is a visual treat that transports viewers to the classic mob era. It features vintage cars, a suave Mika Singh, and a timeless gangster setup that adds an element of intrigue.

Mika Singh expressed his excitement about the release, saying, “I am thrilled to share ‘Naa Das De’ with my fans. I believe it brings together the best of music, lyrics, and visuals. The vintage gangster vibe in the music video is something we haven’t seen in a while, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Mika Singh’s ‘Naa Das De’ is produced by T-Series. Composed and sung by Mika with lyrics by Ghaint Jatt, the track is out now on T-Series Apna Punjab YouTube channel.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
