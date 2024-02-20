HomeMusicNews

Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s chemistry is winning hearts in Halki Halki Si teaser

The much awaited teaser of Halki Halki Si is finally out starring Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan

By Shweta Ghadashi
Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan
Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan_pic courtesy YT

‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ runner-up, Hina Khan are all set to collaborate for an upcoming song. Titled ‘Halki Halki Si’, the track’s first look poster was unveiled on February 17. The teaser for the music video released today on February 20.

Munawar and Hina’s jodi is winning hearts in Halki Halki Si teaser. We are totally in love with their Kolkata romance. Hina is giving all bong beauty vibes while Munawar is looking handsome as Kolkata boy.

Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt have contributed their vocals to the song, which features lyrics and music crafted by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

