HomeMusicNews

Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna’s valentines gift for fans as they release their poster of upcoming song ‘Tumhari Mohabbat’

Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna made their fans curious when they announced doing a project together last month

By Shweta Ghadashi
Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna
Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna_pic courtesy Instagram

Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna made their fans curious when they announced doing a project together last month. They have now unveiled more about the same and have revealed that it is a music video titled Tumhari Mohabbat.

Parth shared the first look of Tumhari Mohabbat with a note addressing his fans. It read, “Valentines gift for you.”

Surbhi Chandna also dropped the poster of her upcoming music video with Parth Samthaan. The pair looks beautiful in color-coordinated outfits while striking a pose for the camera. In the caption, the actress gave details of the song along with its release date.

She wrote, “The First look is finally here and the song Releases on 8th Feb 2024. DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal Presents “Tumhari Mohabbat” Sung by Stebin Ben & Chinmayi Sripada Ft. Surbhi Chandna & Parth Samthaan. Music by Javed-Mohsin. Lyrics by Rashmi Virag. Directed By Dhruwal Patel-Jigar Mulani.”

Previous article
Archana Puran Singh on son Ayushmaan's b'day: Everyday with you is a celebration
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US