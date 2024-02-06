Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna’s valentines gift for fans as they release their poster of upcoming song ‘Tumhari Mohabbat’

Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna made their fans curious when they announced doing a project together last month. They have now unveiled more about the same and have revealed that it is a music video titled Tumhari Mohabbat.

Parth shared the first look of Tumhari Mohabbat with a note addressing his fans. It read, “Valentines gift for you.”

Surbhi Chandna also dropped the poster of her upcoming music video with Parth Samthaan. The pair looks beautiful in color-coordinated outfits while striking a pose for the camera. In the caption, the actress gave details of the song along with its release date.

She wrote, “The First look is finally here and the song Releases on 8th Feb 2024. DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal Presents “Tumhari Mohabbat” Sung by Stebin Ben & Chinmayi Sripada Ft. Surbhi Chandna & Parth Samthaan. Music by Javed-Mohsin. Lyrics by Rashmi Virag. Directed By Dhruwal Patel-Jigar Mulani.”