Taking forward her love for writing, Tulsi Kumar not only sings but also pens the lyrics of her track ‘Awaara’ from ‘Truly Konnected’ series. Song out now!

Known to often pen down shayaris and share them with her fans on social media, Tulsi Kumar now takes her love for writing ahead with ‘Awaara’, the second single

By Glamsham Brand Desk

Known to often pen down shayaris and share them with her fans on social media, Tulsi Kumar now takes her love for writing ahead with ‘Awaara’, the second single from her Truly Konnected series produced by Bhushan Kumar. Staying true to her promise to fans of bringing distinct, personal and easy-listening, Tulsi Kumar yet again brings a rythmic romantic track ‘Awaara’ that is sung and penned by her and its moving harmony composed by Kaushik-Guddu.

With every song, Tulsi has offered something unique to the audience, and with this song too she takes it a notch higher. While she is known for her standout music videos, this time she keeps it simple and soulful with this lyrical animated track, a first in her illustrious career. After the first song ‘Tu Mera’ from the series received ample of love from her fans, the second one for sure looks promising too. Tulsi’s ‘Truly Konnected’ dedicated to her fans showcases a different sound and music sensibility, reflecting a change in gear from Tulsi Kumar.

Says Tulsi Kumar, “I’ve always loved writing and ‘Awaara’ was the perfect song to pen down my thoughts – Being the second track from my Truly Konnected series, this one is extremely personal and close to me. It’s a different side to me as an artist and has a very unique vibe to it. I hope my fans enjoy this track which is straight from my heart. I’m quite surprised myself as it took me just 15 minutes to pen down the lyrics of the song – Awaara”

Composer Kaushik-Guddu said, “Tulsi Kumar is undoubtedly an amazing singer. Awaara is a very soulful track and Tulsi’s voice as well as the beautiful lyrics that she has penned are really heart touching.”

Tulsi Kumar brings you ‘Awaara’, the second track from her Truly Konnected series produced by T-Series. With vocals and lyrics by Tulsi Kumar and music by Kaushik-Guddu the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

