Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane plays drums for Foo Fighters in Boston Calling music fest

Foo Fighters former drummer Taylor Hawkins' son Shane is continuing to honour his father's legacy, performed at the Boston Calling music festival

By Agency News Desk

Foo Fighters former drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane is continuing to honour his father’s legacy. Foo Fighters played the second gig of their latest tour recently, performing at the Boston Calling music festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts, reports People magazine.

During the set, Shane, 17 – who is the son of the late Hawkins and his wife Alison – played the drums during the group’s performance of ‘I’ll Stick Around’.

“How about we do a song with one of my favourite drummers in the world?” Dave Grohl told the audience before performing the tune. “Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!”

As per People, the band was originally expected to play in the music festival in 2022 with Hawkins, but they dropped out when he died unexpectedly at age 50 in March of that year.

Hawkins died while on tour with the group in Colombia on March 25, 2022. The recent performance marked the Foo Fighters’ second with their new drummer, Josh Freese – who joined the band earlier this month.

It remains unclear if Freese, 50, is a permanent member of the group or will be filling in for live shows. He joins members Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Freese becoming a permanent member would make him the band’s third drummer (not including Grohl), following Hawkins and William Goldsmith, who played on the 1997 LP ‘The Colour and Shape’.

Agency News Desk
