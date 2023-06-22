Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’

Tomorrow X Together (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai) teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers for an epic collaboration. The global superstars have come together to release “Do It Like That” on July 7. “Do It Like That,” produced by mega producer Ryan Tedder, promises to be the ultimate summer anthem of the year.

Tomorrow X Together teased the upcoming collaboration with the promotion poster of “Do It Like That” on their official social media channels today. The poster with cool, breezy layout revealed the title of the single and the content release timeline. Starting with a track highlight on June 22, Tomorrow X Together will disclose concept photos on June 29, a music video teaser on July 5, and the official music video on July 7.

Tomorrow X Together have taken the pop music scene by storm in North America with massive support from Gen Z listeners and beyond. This year, the band is making history as the first K-pop band to headline Lollapalooza after making their U.S. festival debut at the same stage in July 2022 with an impactful live performance.

They furthered their worldwide dominance with their EP The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, released in January this year, which debuted at the top of Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for the longest period for a K-pop album released this year. Each track from the beloved EP landed on Spotify’s Daily Top Song USA chart.

Jonas Brothers recently kicked off a monumental chapter and released their critically acclaimed new offering, The Album, which features fan favourite singles “Summer Baby,” “Waffle House,” and “Wings”. Over the span of their ground-breaking career, the beloved band has charted 26 songs on Billboard 100 including the GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 5x-Platinum “Sucker,” which debuted No.1 on the chart and became the first No.1 debut from a group this century.

In addition, they have had 10 albums charted on Billboard 200. This fall, Jonas Brothers will embark on their biggest stadium and arena tour to date dubbed The Tour, kicking off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12th & 13th. The Tour will feature five albums performed every night, with new dates recently added due to high demand.

The epic collaboration came about on the heels of Tomorrow X Together’s sold-out BMO stadium shows in Los Angeles last month. The globe-trotting band wanted to release the track as a summer jam and invited Jonas Brothers who, loving the idea of collaboration, hopped on the track.

Tomorrow X Together are regarded as K-pop’s voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Debuted in 2019, Tomorrow X Together – consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai – have been listed at the top of Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks” with their 2021 release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and the subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” as the only album by a Korean act.

Tomorrow X Together’s May 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, made its debut at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. In 2022, the band wrapped up their first world tour with 20 shows across 14 cities and became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago in July 2022.