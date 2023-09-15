Tomorrow X Together’s ‘Back for More (with Anitta)’ out now

Global Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) released their highly-anticipated collaborative single “Back for More (with Anitta)” with Brazilian superstar and global sensation Anitta today. The iconic collaboration between the global music scene’s most in-demand artists serves as a pre-release track ahead of the quintet’s 3rd Studio Album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, slated for release on October 13.

Along with the release, a performance version of the collaborative track was unveiled on the same day. This will be followed by three additional versions of “Back for More (with Anitta)” including “Back for More (TXT Ver.),” house remix and afrobeats remix due out on September 18.

“Back for More (with Anitta)” is a disco track with a groovy baseline and playful whistling sounds, adorned with the colorful hues of trendy Latin pop. As enchanting miracles can be woven into the ordinary moments of our lives, “Back for More (with Anitta)” encapsulates how a magical reunion with “you” could do just that.

The performance-driven music video starts with a view of BEOMGYU’s back as he heads towards the stage. The five members appear in sleek, fitted suits as their magnetic performance captivates the audience. The choreography, incorporating isolations and waves synced perfectly with the beat, exudes a sensuous vibe and delivers a thrilling performance.

The undeniable chemistry between the band and Anitta in the video is also a sight to be seen. Their collaborative performance flaunts smooth, alluring dance moves that add a different style of charm overall. The scale of performance is even more magnified with the inclusion of perfectly unified choreography with a row of dancers, making it an addictive video that viewers are sure to play on repeat.

Trailblazing their way through the global music scene, the band graced the stage with VMA “Best Latin” winner Anitta at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for a standout world premiere of the new single and made history as the first K-pop band to cross-genre for an international performance at the VMAs. The quintet took home a Moon Person for “PUSH Performance of the Year” for “Sugar Rush Ride,” the lead single off their 5th EP The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

“Back for More (with Anitta)” is available now on streaming platforms worldwide.