scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan collaborate for a romantic song ‘Dooriyan’

TV actors Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, who are seen sharing space together in the recently released song 'Dooriyan', shared their experience of being part of it and working together for the first time.

By Agency News Desk
Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan collaborate for a romantic song 'Dooriyan' pic courtesy twitter
Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan collaborate for a romantic song 'Dooriyan' pic courtesy twitter

TV actors Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, who are seen sharing space together in the recently released song ‘Dooriyan’, shared their experience of being part of it and working together for the first time.

Gautam is known for working in daily soaps like ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurati Ka’, ‘Tantra’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, and currently ‘Junooniyat’. He said: “I am ecstatic to see the audiences’ reaction to ‘Dooriyan’. It was a phenomenal experience with Saba Khan, I hope the audience continues to show their unmatchable love and support for this and all my future projects.”

The song features Saba Khan as the female lead and has been directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz who has directed films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Bang Bang’, and ‘Ek Villain’.

Former ‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant Saba added: “It was a truly lovely experience working with such talented people. I really want to thank the fans for eagerly waiting for ‘Dooriyan’. Their unconditional admiration only motivates me to work harder.”

Tanveer praised Gautam and Saba and said that they did their roles with full commitment and dedication.

“‘Dooriyan’ is a special project for me as well as the entire team. Since Gautam and Saba were the perfect fit for their roles they have done complete justice. Their flawless on-screen chemistry blends perfectly with the emotion the song conveys,” he concluded.

‘Dooriyan’ features Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, sung and composed by Altaf Sayyed, written by Atiya Sayyed and story by creative producer Mahesh Poojary. The music video for ‘Dooriyan’ is released on Groovenexus’ Official YouTube channel.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Colombia to meet Germany, Iraq in friendlies
Next article
Playing a character who is not like her excites Alma Hussein
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: PMO reviews situation, calls for readiness of hospitals

Technology

Samsung's unionised workers to bring wage dispute to govt arbitration panel

News

BTS' Suga drops 1st official solo album 'D-Day'

News

Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

Sports

IPL 2023: It was all about one shot here and there, says RR's Sanju Samson after a narrow defeat to RCB

News

Insidious: The Red Door trailer makes a spooky debut!

Sports

Beyond Boundaries: The birthday boy is a big promoter of other sports

Sports

IPL 2023: I have told my captain, you can make me bowl anywhere, says LSG's Avesh Khan after last-over heroics

Sports

Decisive match for Barca and Atletico Madrid in La Liga

News

Talking to Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kapil Sharma goes down memory lane

Technology

'I wish more Indian kids, including girls, learn coding early,' says Tim Cook

Technology

Twitter now tells advertisers to pay for verification or they can't run ads

Technology

IBM's Red Hat to lay off about 760 employees globally

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nut to crack

News

Keanu Reeves kept spinal injury secret so he didn't lose 'The Matrix'

Technology

Battery swapping stations start catching fire as summer kicks off

Technology

TTD identifies another fake website, case registered

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell, and Harshal star in RCB's 7-run win over RR (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US