Umar Riaz and Hiba Nawab’s in a new music video titled ‘Wo Ishq’

Umar Riaz and Hiba Nawab’s pictures together had created a buzz on the internet after a picture of the duo went viral on social media.

While fans of both the actors kept guessing what could be the project the duo will be seen together in, Hiba and Umar have finally unveiled the poster of their upcoming song today.

Both Umar and Hiba are two prominent names in the entertainment industry. The duo is all set to steal the hearts of their fans with their upcoming music video. The poster of their much-awaited song, titled “Wo Ishq,” has been unveiled, creating a buzz among music enthusiasts.

The video is scheduled to be released on the 16th of June, and anticipation is running high as fans of the actors eagerly await to see the duo together.