ALTT announces the launch of its new show ‘Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya’

ALTT, a digital platform for streaming original content, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest web series – Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya. The new show promises to be a spine-tingling horror-thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The show revolves around the mystery of seven deaths that occurred in an old haveli. The story explores the question of whether it was a murder, a mass suicide, or something else that no one can imagine.

ALTT’s latest offering boasts of an ensemble cast featuring some of the industry’s finest actors like Akshay Sethi, Abhimanyu Chaudhary, Shrey Arora and Hemant Chaudhary amongst others. With its gripping storyline and high production value, Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya is sure to enthrall audiences across the country.

Speaking on the launch of the new series, Mr. Vivek Koka, Chief Business Officer said, “We are excited to bring another captivating story to our audience with Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya. Our team has put in a lot of effort to bring this thrilling story to life. The show explores the unexplained and the unknown. It offers a unique viewing experience. We are confident that the audience will enjoy this captivating tale of mystery, greed and its consequences.”

Don’t miss out on the spine-tingling excitement of “Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya,” on Altt. Tune in to witness the story of a family haunted by the past and the present. With its intriguing plot and talented cast, the series promises to be a treat for all horror-thriller enthusiasts.