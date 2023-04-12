scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

ALTT announces the launch of its new show ‘Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya’

ALTT new show a spine-tingling horror-thriller 'Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya' revolves around the mystery of 7 deaths that occurred in an old haveli

By Editorial Desk
ALTT announces the launch of its new show 'Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya'
ALTT | Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya _ pic courtesy instagram

ALTT, a digital platform for streaming original content, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest web series – Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya. The new show promises to be a spine-tingling horror-thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The show revolves around the mystery of seven deaths that occurred in an old haveli. The story explores the question of whether it was a murder, a mass suicide, or something else that no one can imagine.

ALTT’s latest offering boasts of an ensemble cast featuring some of the industry’s finest actors like Akshay Sethi, Abhimanyu Chaudhary, Shrey Arora and Hemant Chaudhary amongst others. With its gripping storyline and high production value, Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya is sure to enthrall audiences across the country.

Speaking on the launch of the new series, Mr. Vivek Koka, Chief Business Officer said, “We are excited to bring another captivating story to our audience with Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya. Our team has put in a lot of effort to bring this thrilling story to life. The show explores the unexplained and the unknown. It offers a unique viewing experience. We are confident that the audience will enjoy this captivating tale of mystery, greed and its consequences.”

Don’t miss out on the spine-tingling excitement of “Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya,” on Altt. Tune in to witness the story of a family haunted by the past and the present. With its intriguing plot and talented cast, the series promises to be a treat for all horror-thriller enthusiasts.

Pic. Sourcealtt.in
Previous article
SANAM goes from chocolate to chiseled
This May Also Interest You
News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

Sports

Super Cup: RoundGlass Punjab FC lose 3-1 against Kerala Blasters FC

News

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Health & Lifestyle

How Covid leads to organ damage in adults? Explained

Technology

Kirana tech startup 1K Kirana lays off 40% of workforce, over 200 employees hit

News

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

News

On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Sports

IPL 2023: Yash Dhull handed debut cap as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB

Health & Lifestyle

Parl panel pulls up govt over lack of basic amenities in Anganwadi centres

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Technology

Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US