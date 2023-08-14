‘BBOTT2’: Bebika Dhurve bid adieu to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Abhishek, Manisha, Elvish in top 3

As the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ grand finale progresses, the contest becomes more intense. The latest contestant to be evicted from the show is Bebika Dhurve. The news of Bebika’s eviction was broken by her father.

After getting evicted she performed the ‘Boti Boti’ rap as Elvish Yadav gave her the beat from inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt called Bebika her “Warrior Princess” as the two have developed a good camaraderie during the 8 weeks of the show’s runtime.

It’s only bittersweet as the two, who developed good companionship on the show, got evicted one after the other on the night of the grand finale.

The two began their performance as Pooja said, “Koi bole ya na bole main toh bathroom saaf kar k hi rahungi”. While Bebika got on with her “Boti Boti” phrase.

Salman also praised Pooja’s efforts as he said that this is the first time when he has seen such a clean washroom in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. He said that it should not be considered a below par job because no work is big or small. He said that he himself has cleaned the ‘Bigg Boss’ washroom as he used to do the same in his boarding school for the seniors and also during his jail time.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.