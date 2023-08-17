scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bhav Dhulia: Was transported from Bihar villages in 'Khakee' to Morocco for 'The Freelancer'

Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in a large scale production with Neeraj Pandey in 'The Freelancer' has been an accelerating career growth which Bhav Dhulia is surely grateful for. 

By Agency News Desk

From being an assistant director to directing a star cast including legendary actor Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in a large scale production with Neeraj Pandey in ‘The Freelancer’ has been an accelerating career growth which Bhav Dhulia is surely grateful for. 

Speaking about his experience of working with Neeraj, Bhav said: “This is our second collaboration and I was offered to direct ‘The Freelancer’ by Neeraj Sir, as soon as I finished the shooting schedule of the previous show I was completely taken aback by the unique story and the grandeur of the series.”

“It was an absolutely new world for me and the best chance to break through the genre I had worked on earlier. The experience of shooting with sir was unique because it was an international large scale production venture the likes of which we haven’t seen before for a web series,” said the director.

He further shared: “I was transported from the villages of Bihar in ‘Khakee’ to Morocco for ‘The Freelancer’. We had a mix crew with people from Morocco, Europe, America and the Middle East. It was a one of a kind experience to lead a diverse crew of this magnitude.”

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is the creator and showrunner. He is known for films like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and others.

‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

Set to release on September 1, on Disney+ Hotstar, ‘The Freelancer’ also features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others in pivotal roles.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AI-powered X-rays can tell true age by looking at chest
Next article
People don’t give Shikhar Dhawan the credit he deserves, says Ravi Shastri
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US