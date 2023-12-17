Sunday, December 17, 2023
OTTNews

Bhavika Sharma shakes a leg with 'Dance + Pro' captain Punit Pathak

Bhavika Sharma joined forces with ‘Dance + Pro’ captain Punit Pathak and shook a leg for a special promotional video, and called it a great experience.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Bhavika Sharma joined forces with ‘Dance + Pro’ captain Punit Pathak and shook a leg for a special promotional video, and called it a great experience. Bhavika who plays the lead Savi in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, witnessed a cameo of Punit. It is a visual treat for the audience to see Bhavika and Punit sharing screen together for a promotional video of ‘Dance + Pro’.

Talking about the same, Bhavika shared: “It was a great experience. Punit Pathak is grounded and has a humble soul. We had less time to shoot together, yet we enjoyed it and gave each other insights about our shows.”

“I love dancing and hope the audience loves what we have come together for,” added the ‘Maddam Sir’ actress.

With the camaraderie of Remo D’Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, ‘Dance + Pro’ will show a varied range of talent and skills from the contestants.

‘Dance+ Pro’ airs on Star Plus, and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

