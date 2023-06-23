Bigg Bodd OTT 2: Fans are in love with Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's friendship; they are tagged as AbhiYa

Internet is indeed a funny place to be at as it takes minutes for people to become top trends and well, a show like Bigg Boss sure does grab a lot of eyeballs. And it is visibly no different for Bigg Boss OTT 2 as contestants are making headlines and netizens have begin to ship their favourites already. Wonder who is it? It is non other than Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan.

It is just 5 days into Bigg Boss and friendships have been blooming inside the house. However, some seem to be talking romance as well as many believe that Abhishek and Jiya might be a potential couple. And a viral clip of Jiya talking about how they could’ve gotten along well if that one incident did not happen has now caught everyone’s attention as well.

One user tweeted saying, “Not trying to ship them as a couple, but i think they could be v good friends, their sense of humor and vibes are similar. Jiya ko bachalo bhai, i wanna see more of their friendship #AbhiYa #Fukralnsaan #JiyaShankar”