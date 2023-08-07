Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been keeping fans hooked to their screens. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers witnessed the double eviction of Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid, leaving just a week before the grand finale.

Abhishek is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Abhishek says,”Jeetunga tabhi aaunga…Muje toh dekhna winners winners ka season..Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati …Mera toh all time favourite contestant and winner …Jiya replies saying, ‘Sidharth’. He says, “Sidharth was obviously one of my favourite but Gautam Gulati.. woh pura season maine uss ek bande ke liye dekha tha..pyaar tha mereko uss season se’

Sidharth aur Asim wala dono ki jo ladaaayiyaan thi wohi ek number thi bhai..dono bade baap players the ..Baap”