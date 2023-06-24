Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri

Looks like Jad Hadid will break Manisha Rani’s heart soon. The Dubai model was seen chatting up Akanksha Puri, who is locked up in the Bigg Boss jail. He seemed to be flirting with her, telling her how she has made things easier for him inside the house.

Jad talks to the camera about Akanksha, who is locked up in the jail, “She’s a copy of me but in a girl version. Thank you for making this journey enjoyable.” Akanksha said, “Really?” Jad replied, “Thank you so much, really. I don’t know how it would have looked like if there was no you here, like this moment of peace, you get sometimes when you are like in the chaos, in the mess, the noises and everything and you feel like you just want to run away and isolate yourself and have a glass of martini or champagne.”