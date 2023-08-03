Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar’s mom gets emotional and says, ‘Bacche ko rota dekhna acha nahi lagta, har maa fir roti hai’

It was an emotional moment for Jiya Shankar as she met her mother after a long time. The Pishachini actress broke down into tears as she hugged her dearest mother.

She didn’t let go of her and continued to share a warm hug. The mother-daughter duo shared a heartwarming moment as they interacted with each other.

As Jiya and her mom bonded, Jiya clarified and emotionally burst out crying about a misunderstanding with Jad.

Jiya’s mom also consoled her, advising her not to cry over not having father support in life and that she doesn’t need to find a father figure in Bigg Boss. She reassured Jiya that her mother’s presence is enough for her, and God has given her a lot of strength. She believes that everything will be good for Jiya.

She said, “Kitne time baad dekha. Bacche ko rota dekhna acha nahi lagta, Har maa fir roti hai,” Jiya’s mom said. Their reunion is enough to bring a smile to your face.