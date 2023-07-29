Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses phone inside the house and reads script

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 has long been in the news for its controversies, with the contestants’ tactics for survival in the house never failing to hit the headlines.

It’s just two weeks until the drama-rich show’s finale, and the contestants are ready for a tough fight. A proof that nothing really escapes the audiences’ eye, one particular act by actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has left fans baffled.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 boasts of participants having severe restrictions on them. Among the major rules is that they are locked inside the BB house without cell phones and speak off the cuff and not with scripts in hand. However, Pooja Bhatt was captured using a mobile phone and reading prepared notes in a video.

The viral clip was shared on Twitter by user Bigg Boss Tak who posts regularly about the show’s latest updates. The post was captioned: “Ye Pooja ji kya kar rahi hai?” Zoom kar zoom kar. (What is Pooja Bhatt doing? Zoom in.)”