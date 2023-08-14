scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan asks Jiya Shankar, ‘Tumhara aur Abhishek ka kuch chal raha hai kya’

Fans are excited to see Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale today.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Fans are excited to see Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale today. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday graced the show as they promoted their upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday were seen talking with the contestants and also the three finalists Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani.

Ananya Panday asks Jiya, ‘Do you like Abhishek or no’ She replies saying, ‘Yes I like Abhishek’ Salman Khan ask Jiya Shankar, ‘Tumhara kuch chal raha hai kya’ She says, ‘Yes I like like Abhishek’

