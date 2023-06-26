Director Suparn Varma explains how he reimagined 'The Good Wife' for 'The Trial'

Director and show runner of ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ Suparn S Varma spoke about how he reimagined the series from ‘The Good Wife’. He said: “The way an Indian woman reacts to certain situations is different from the way it would unfold in the West. That has been kind of woven in, in the entire theme, in the characters graph and the storyline of the show.”

“We also kind of played around with a few other characters that were there in season one and built them up more, prop them up more, because we knew where the graph was going in the seasons later on.”

He added: “Since we knew where they are headed, we could give them weightage early on to the show and build them more in and around Noyonika’s life because we actually had the luxury of seeing the complete show, which even the creators of the original did not. This helped us make a richer show which all audiences will enjoy.”

Opening up about how he has worked around the character journeys for ‘The Trial’, he said: “The Good Wife is a show that I really like and I knew that it’s not something that could be just translated immediately onto the Indian screen. The cases had to be changed and the way we tackled the cases changed as well.”

“Also, the world has changed a lot – the Will (Gardner) and Alicia (Florrick) romance would be very different in today’s world, so that has been reworked and rewritten completely,” he added.

Produced by Banijay Asia, with director and showrunner Suparn S. Varma, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ will begin streaming on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.