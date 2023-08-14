scorecardresearch
Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here

As the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ season finale approaches, fans are enthusiastically backing their favorite contestants through social media trends

By Shweta Ghadashi
Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who Will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2?
As the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ season finale approaches, fans are enthusiastically backing their favorite contestants through social media trends. Among the final Top 5 competitors residing in the ‘BB OTT 2’ house are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve.

The spotlight seems to be on Abhishek and Elvish as the most promising contenders for victory among these five finalists. Abhishek’s consistent performance in various tasks has proven his worthiness for the title since the beginning.

His amicable relationships with fellow competitors further solidify his standing. On the other hand, Elvish, a wildcard entry, managed to captivate the audience’s attention and shine brightly. Fans are confidently declaring Abhishek Malhan as a potential ‘winner’

Many fans believe that Fukra Insaan/Abhishek Malhan has a strong chance of winning the final battle of Bigg Boss. The final outcome will be revealed on 14th August, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the grand finale.

