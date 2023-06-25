scorecardresearch
Here's why Nicola Coughlan is nervous about filming racy scenes in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, felt afraid to film her kissing scenes in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show. The show is based on the book series by Julia Quinn.

Nicola has revealed that she struggled to lock lips with co-star Luke Newton because they’re such good friends in real life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Terrifying! Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season one, and it was funny to us. We were like, ‘Imagine if we have to kiss and do this.’ And then season one come on and we were like, ‘Oh god,’ and then it’s like, it’s my friend. I have to kiss my friend,” the actress told ET Canada when asked what it was like to shoot the steamy scenes.

“And you can’t pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them. It’s a spicy one. It’s a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show! Oh my God, there was one day where we had to sort of do like a very romantic, beautifully written romantic scene. And we were just like peeing ourselves with laughter, ’cause you just have to, like, look into each other’s eyes and we were like, ‘Oh God!’ “

She was also asked to describe the new season of the hit show and explained that it will be different to its predecessors in that it’s “so romantic.” Comparing the different seasons of the show, Nicola shared: “I keep saying – season one was about passion. Season two was about longing. Season three is romance. It’s so romantic.”

