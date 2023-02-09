How Anil Kapoor used his influence to improvise a scene

Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash – witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta get into the cinematic showdown of the year! Get ready to check-in as Disney+ Hotstar introduces you to the spiraling world of revenge, deception and revelation, the much-awaited spy thriller Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel ‘The Night Manager’ produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

The series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. Get ready to open the doors to a web of secrets and conspiracies with The Night Manager exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, 17th February onwards.

Anecdotes from sets are always a fun thing to look out for, afterall, unplanned stories are the most memorable ones. It’s an act very few dare to attempt. Sandeep Modi talks about one such scene with the super cool Anil Kapoor.

He revealed, “Anil Kapoor had a simple scene where he had to chat with Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) and he was supposed to be doing some workout, but Anil said ‘you know what, let’s do something cool. Let’s do a scene where I play golf and I am hitting golf balls into the ocean.’ But he didn’t know how to play golf and we didn’t have a golf kit in Sri Lanka. I think he called the hotel chain in India, who called the hotel we were at in Sri Lanka, and we found somebody to go to the golf course with a caddie and a trainer. So, we trained for 2 days randomly in the middle of shoot just to do that scene.”