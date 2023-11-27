Isha Talwar went to live in Punjab, learnt to play dhol for her part in ‘Chamak’

Actress Isha Talwar, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show ‘Chamak’, said that to immerse herself in the world of the show, she shifted to Punjab briefly to get acquainted with the local culture and its people. She also learned to play the dhol to lend authenticity to her part of Jazz, a Punjabi musician.

The actress shared that in the show, she plays the character of Jasmeet Kaur (Jazz) who is a struggling singer and dhol player navigating her way to get the right opportunities in Punjab’s music industry.

Shedding light on her preparations for her character, the actress said: “For me getting into a character, it is very important to understand the milieu of the region the story is based in.”

‘Chamak’ boasts a star-studded cast, including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Garewal, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh.

It also features songs by a host of Punjabi music icons, such as Gippy Grewal, Mika Singh, Malkit Singh, MC Square, Afsana Khan, Asees Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kanwar Grewal, Shashwat Singh, and Harjot Kaur.

The actress further mentioned: “So I chose to live with my friend Jassi Sangha in Moga,Punjab to see and breathe the workings of a Punjabi household outside of Mumbai, the city I grew up in. I had to find Isha’s roots first to get to Jazz’s roots. Additionally, I learned to play the dhol to bring authenticity to my performance.”

Created and directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, ‘Chamak’ will drop on Sony LIV on December 7.