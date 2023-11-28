scorecardresearch
Jai says his ‘Label’ character points out how biases affect people

By Agency News Desk

Tamil actor Jai, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released crime thriller series ‘Label’, has shared that his character of the lawyer is not just the one who fights for justice but also points out how biases affect people every day.

The Tamil series features Jai as a lawyer aspiring to be a judge and Tanya Hope as a journalist.

Talking about stepping into the challenging role of a lawyer in Label, Jai said: “When I read the script for Label, I instantly knew Prabhakaran, my character, had fire in his heart.

“He is no ordinary lawyer; he does not just fight for justice, but he also points out how bias affects us every day. For this role, understanding the role of a lawyer in today’s world was hectic but a learning experience for me.”

He added: “I can now see why their lives are so incredibly tough. So, when deciding on the project, I knew it wasn’t just about playing a part; it was getting to live and experience a different side of life.”

‘Label’, produced by Muthamizh Padaippagam, streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
