Jitin Gulati: He’s like a gatekeeper of the performance

We’ve all heard of people converting black money to white – but have you ever imagined a situation where one turns white money to black? In a world where vengeance, power and money conquers, the only way to win in the game of life is through a web of lies and deceit. Get ready to be at the very nexus of crime you have never seen before as Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their upcoming investigative crime thriller Kaala.

The world of Kaala is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar and will release on September 15, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The true potential of any actor flourishes when their director shows unwavered faith in them. Jitin Gulati who plays one of the most complicated characters in the gritty world of Kaala, opens up about collaborating with the ace director and creator, Bejoy Nambiar. From being a mere gatekeeper of performance to improvising scenes on the spot, Jitin Gulati spills beans on being directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Playing the role of Baldev in Kaala, Jitin Gulati said, “Working with Bejoy Nambiar is being on your toes all the time creatively. He is very cinematically driven, he sees life in the form of cinema. When we used to shoot, he would think about things and he would improvise the scene. It was a very active reading, a live space for any actor to be in.”

“The other thing that I love about him is that he doesn’t tell you what to do. He will give you a playground to play and will see what you are bringing to the table. He will just navigate you but won’t tell you what to do. You know, he’s like a gatekeeper of the performance. Which means for me as an actor, he trusts me with what I’m doing; and I think as an actor, if I get trust from my director and I won’t be judged with what I’m doing, it’s just a great place to be.”

