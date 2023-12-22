Lakshman Utekar’s ‘Ittu Si Baat’ digital premiere announced

This Christmas, NH Studioz is set to spread cinematic magic on your holiday season with the worldwide release of the much-loved Bollywood rom-com, ‘Ittu Si Baat’, on Amazon Prime. Available from December 24th in an extraordinary 35 languages, this delightful film promises to warm hearts across the globe, making it a perfect addition to your festive celebrations.

Creatively helmed by Lakshman Utekar and produced in collaboration with Kathputali Creations, ‘Ittu Si Baat’ is more than just a movie – it is a celebration of love, dreams, and the simple joys of life. Set against the charming backdrop of Chunar, near Varanasi, the film invites viewers into a world where first love blossoms and dreams take flight.

“As families gather around the world to celebrate Christmas, we are excited to offer ‘Ittu Si Baat’ as a gift that transcends borders and languages. It is something that the entire family can watch together. This film, with its universal theme of love and aspiration, resonates with the spirit of the season and is sure to bring smiles and warmth to our viewers.” said Mr. Shreyans Hirawat, Director, NH Studioz.

Starring Bhupendra Jadawat and Gayatri Bhardwaj, along with a stellar supporting cast, the film has already earned acclaim for its engaging storytelling and memorable performances. It is a story that speaks to everyone, reminding us of the power of love and the importance of chasing our dreams.