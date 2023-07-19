scorecardresearch
Laqshay Kapoor says the vibe of 'Dil Se Dil Tak' matched with Varun, Janhvi's chemistry in 'Bawaal'

Singer Laqshay Kapoor hopes ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ from ‘Bawaal’  becomes one of the most desirable love songs of the year.  

Regarding the success and buzz of the song, Laqshay said: “Well, I am extremely pleased with the kind of reception that the song has received. ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ is a song that’s extremely close to my heart and a lot has gone behind it.”

“I feel the vibe of the song has worked wonderfully with Varun and Janhvi’s chemistry and their on-screen presence has made it even more interesting.”

He added: “I have received so many interesting DMs and messages regarding the feedback of the song and I feel so happy that people are loving it. As an artiste, the validation of your audience is the only thing you seek and I am so glad this has turned out to be that. I hope it becomes one of the most desirable ‘love anthems’ of this year.”

“I want to thank all my fans and the audience for the love they have bestowed upon the song. This motivates me to work even harder and do even better. I hope to keep everyone entertained like this.”

‘Bawaal’ releases on Prime Video only on July 21.

