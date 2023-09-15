Milan Luthria to recreate the 60’s charm in ‘Sultan Of Delhi’

Known for his works like ‘Kachche Dhaage’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ among others, filmmaker Milan Luthria is all set to mark his OTT directorial debut with power-packed series ‘Sultan of Delhi’. The road to power, a heart-warming friendship and the charm of the 60s, Disney+ Hostar’s upcoming power-packed series, Sultan Of Delhi has it all, based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray.

Reimagining the charm of old India and creating a visual spectacle on-screen, Milan Luthria marks his OTT directorial debut with this larger than life mass entertainer, ‘Sultan Of Delhi” which is all set to release on 13th October 2023.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak alongside Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, We are very excited to associate with ace director Milan Luthria as we aim to bring this larger-than-life cinematic experience to our platform with a series like Sultan of Delhi. The brilliance of Milan Luthria, his magic in bringing the 60’s era live on screens has been incredible and we are hoping to bring this up, up close and personal for Disney+Hotstar audiences through this show.

Director Milan Luthria said, “Sultan of Delhi is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamor, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment. This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia, (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power. I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and Sultan of Delhi is one such beautiful journey and I’m so delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this to life.”

Namit Sharma, Producer of the Series, expressed, “We’re thrilled to bring to life this book to screen adaptation of Sultan of Delhi. Working with a maestro like Milan Luthria has been an honor and pleasure. He has crafted a unique series which is colorful, exhilarating and full of larger than life characters. His ability to transport viewers to the exciting 60’s is simply astounding, and we can’t wait for them to witness the visual extravaganza that is ‘Sultan of Delhi’ on the prestigious Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Sultan of Delhi will stream from October 13th, only on Disney+ Hotstar!

Meanwhile, Milan’s last directorial was the 2021 romantic action drama ‘Tadap’. The film marked the debut of actor Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. It stars Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan.

Milan’s earlier works include – Ajay Devgn and Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Chori Chori’, 2004 movie ‘Deewaar: Let’s Bring Out Heroes Home’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, 2006 comedy thriller ‘Taxi No 9211’ which stars John Abraham and Nana Patekar.