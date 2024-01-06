Nora Fatehi, Remo D’Souza gear up for Hip Hop India Season 2

In the world of dance reality shows, few collaborations have left as lasting an impression as the dynamic duo of Nora Fatehi and Remo D’souza. Showcasing the country’s finest Hip Hop talent, their Hip Hop India Season 1, which premiered on Amazon Mini TV, had fans eagerly anticipating a potential Season 2. While nothing official has been announced, the rumour mill is buzzing with speculation that the dance enthusiasts might be gearing up for another thrilling season.

Sources close to the production have hinted at discussions between Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza, about the possibility of bringing back the hit show for a second installment.

They said, “Nora and Remo are harbingers of pure talent. Being stalwarts in the field of dance, their zest to bring out India’s best Hip Hop dancer made season 1 extremely successful. The makers now, are believed to be in discussions to introduce a second instalment for the show.”

The format of Hip Hop India, which showcased a diverse range of dance styles within the hip hop genre, resonated well with the audience. The show not only celebrated dance but also provided a platform for budding talents to showcase their skills. If the speculation turns out to be true, Season 2 promises to be an even bigger extravaganza, with new challenges, jaw-dropping choreography, mind blowing performances, fierce dance battles and perhaps a few surprise elements.