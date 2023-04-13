scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pratham Sharma on 'In Real Love': 'It is a very real-life situational show'

Actor, model and theatre artist Pratham Sharma, who is one of the contestants in web reality show on 'In Real Love' hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan, shared his experience being on the show, it's concept and how he got the opportunity to be part of it.

By Agency News Desk

Actor, model and theatre artist Pratham Sharma, who is one of the contestants in web reality show on ‘In Real Love’ hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan, shared his experience being on the show, it’s concept and how he got the opportunity to be part of it.

Pratham said: “I saw an open casting call and applied for it. After applying, I had to go through many rounds of auditions: fill out forms, attend zoom calls with Raghu and Rajiv, meet in person, take part in psychological evaluation, background check and fitness tests; if I failed any one of them I would not have made it to the show. So this whole process was very rigorous and time-consuming. It took around 9-10 months of audition before they finally chose me.”

Sharing about what attracted him towards this reality show he said: “I was single and thought why not show the whole world who am I as a person, all those natural real sides of me which are left out when you are portraying a character in a movie, as an actor I have always believed that it is very important to show case your real personality and I believe reality shows give you that chance. I wanted to show the whole world who I really am as Pratham Sharma, not just being true to myself but also showing off my skills as an actor. So I knew this platform would give me this chance and I just went for it.”

When asked if this show is similar to other dating-based reality show like ‘Splitsvilla’, he added: “This show is different from ‘Splitsvilla’ because it does not include tasks to win your love, or competitions where you have a chance of winning your love. It is a very real-life situational show with truth and honesty. There is no force or compulsion on anyone to make a connection. It’s a very light-hearted, fun and romantic show with real life feelings and emotions.”

Previous article
China's 'artificial sun' breaks record in quest for efficient thermonuclear fusion reactors
Next article
With 'Next Goal Wins,' Taika Waititi tells story of a sport he knows nothing of
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,357 new Covid cases

Technology

Twitter to show 50% less ads to paid Blue subscribers

Sports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Sports

Marseille slow down in title race with goalless draw at Lorient

Health & Lifestyle

US launches new programme to boost Covid vaccines, therapies development

Technology

1 in 3 Indians think employees should drive sustainability at workplace

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open: Gaurav Pratap Singh ends 14-year wait, bags second PGTI title in playoff

News

Aasif Sheikh says viewers enjoys watching him transform into a woman on screen

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss in 200th match as CSK captain, elects to bowl against RR

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Mock drill in TN on Apr 10-11 to check preparedness to counter surge

Technology

Google slapped with $32 mn fine for unfair practices in app market

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

News

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' to showcase progressive dynamics of saas-bahu relation

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US