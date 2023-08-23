Shivin Narang on 'Aakhri Sach': 'I had sleepless nights thinking about my character'

Actor Shivin Narang, who is playing a lead role in the series ‘Aakhri Sach’. He shared his excitement and experience of working in the series and said that he had sleepless nights thinking about my character. ‘Aakhri Sach’ is based on the infamous deaths in Delhi, which shook the nation.

Shivin said: “Since the time the trailer was released, I have got some wonderful feedback. As the show is inspired by an incident which shook the nation, there is a huge curiosity in people to watch our show. When I was offered this series, I knew I wanted to be a part of this.”

“Especially my character and its journey – it was a challenge to take this role and I accepted that challenge. I am grateful that I am making my OTT web series debut with this show.”

Shivin added: “Shooting for this series had its own challenges. As an actor I had to do a lot of research. The USP of the series is the honest portrayal of the story inspired by a real life incident which shook the nation.”

“While shooting, I sometimes had sleepless nights thinking about my character and preparing. I am grateful to our producer, director, writers and the whole crew for being so supportive . I can’t wait for people to watch our show. The director, producer and the cast have put in a lot of hard work.”

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from Shivin Narang the show features a talented cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee.