‘Staff Room – Teacheron Ka Adda’, a school dramedy series

Dice Media, the long-form premium content studio of Pocket Aces, announces its latest creation, “Staff Room – Teacheron Ka Adda”, a unique dramedy series set in the fictitious Janaki Prakash Public School in Delhi. With a focus on emotional realism, the show highlights the challenges and situations faced by school teachers as they navigate their professional and personal lives while fulfilling their teaching responsibilities towards their students.

The show stars Apara Mehta as Principal Veena Nair and Shahnawaz Pradhan as Vice Principal Ajay Grover. The ensemble cast of the show also features a number of other talented actors, including Tushar Pandey as Anuraag, Simran Sharma as Pranali, and Srishti Dixit as Divya. Each character brings their distinct personalities to the story, making the show both relatable and engaging for the viewers. Streaming on Amazon miniTV, “Staff Room – Teacheron Ka Adda” is a unique show that puts the spotlight on dedicated educators, in their most organic setting – the school’s staff room.

Commenting on the new web show Vidyuth Bhandary, Studio Head, Dice Media said, “We believe that “Staff Room – Teacheron Ka Adda” holds a special place in all our hearts, part of the collective memory while growing up. This is the first time we see inside this much-revered place and witness the perfect amalgamation of drama & realism with moments that bring a smile to your face. With a stellar cast and an engaging storyline, the show exemplifies our commitment to producing relatable quality content for our audiences. Join us on this journey with Amazon miniTV that highlights the importance of education and the role that teachers play in shaping the lives of young people.”

Adding to the excitement, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV says, “Amazon miniTV always strives to entertain audiences by creating unique and relatable concepts. With ‘Staff Room – Teacheron Ka Adda’, a heart-touching dramedy, we are bringing in a nostalgic slice of school days in the perfect package of comedy, emotions, and drama with a twist. The series highlights the situations that school teachers tackle including the mischievous students and the issues of the Staffroom. Along with Dice Media, we hope to take the viewers on a refreshing ride, emphasizing the significance and struggles of our teachers.”

“Staff Room – Teacheron Ka Adda” will be available exclusively for streaming on Amazon mini TV. Don’t miss out on this exciting new show that promises to entertain, inspire and leave you wanting more.