Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!

Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal! Tooth Pari: When Love Bites drops on 20th April on NETFLIX

By Glamsham Editorial
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites - Now that's what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!
Netflix just revealed the entire cast of its upcoming romantic fantasy thriller ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ in all their glory and we just can’t get enough of them!

While you’ve already started rooting for Shantanu Maheshwari aka Doctor Roy, the cute, boy-next-door, lousy and faint hearted dentist and Tanya Maniktala aka Rumi the rebellious vampire who has lost one of her fangs, here’s the first look of who’s who in the upcoming series! And trust us when we say this, Roy and Rumi’s love story is definitely incomplete without them!

There’s Luna Luka (Revathy) a modern day Wicca; Sub Inspector Kartik (Sikander Kher) who is investigating a ‘fang’ that he found; Meera (Tillotama Shome) and David (Saswata Chatterjee) are the vampires with a history and they don’t shy away from sharing their anecdotes!

Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta and produced by Endemol Shine India, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites offers romance, mystery, thrill, and everything else in the realm of fantasy!

Get ready to revel in this immersive world of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

