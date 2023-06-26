scorecardresearch
Hilarious and heart-warming web series ‘Rewa Express’ trailer released

The series 'Rewa Express' delves into challenges and experiences that test their skills, relationships, and personal growth.

iTAP announced the launch of its second original series, ‘Rewa Express’. The official trailer for the series went live today. The show will be available starting June 30th, exclusively on the iTap streaming platform. The heart of the series lies in the bustling city of Rewa, where the renowned Rewa Express Call Center needs new recruits.

The job vacancy announcement in the newspaper attracts the attention of three aspiring candidates: Roshni Khanna, Raunak, and Rajeev.

The series delves into challenges and experiences that test their skills, relationships, and personal growth. Through a blend of humour, drama, and camaraderie, ‘Rewa Express takes viewers on a captivating journey within the dynamic world of the call centre, where each phone call brings new possibilities and unexpected twists.

Masrat Bano, the Content Head at iTAP, expresses her excitement for the release of “Rewa Express” and the unique blend of genres it offers. She says, “We are thrilled to present ‘Rewa Express,’ an iTAP original that seamlessly blends comedy, romance, and youthfulness. This series is a perfect blend of entertainment and relatability, offering viewers a laughter-filled escape from their everyday lives.”

Through a blend of humour, drama, and camaraderie, 'Rewa Express' takes viewers on a captivating journey within the dynamic world of the call centre, where each phone call brings new possibilities and unexpected twists.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
