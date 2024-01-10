IPF – When Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra wanted to team up

Sidharth Malhotra has become a go-to name for showcasing the valour of the Indian defense force on screen. The actor won the hearts of the nation with his phenomenal performance as Captain Vikram Batra in the National Award-winning ‘Shershaah’, followed by his immensely appreciated film ‘Mission Majnu’, where he played an undercover Indian spy. Now, as he takes on the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, the anticipation has increased manifold.

Not only does the actor have the personality to turn heads in uniform, but he also carries the role of the brave men in action with immense pride, reflecting in his stellar on-screen performances. The trailer of the web series has received tremendous love and appreciation, heightening the excitement to witness Sidharth Malhotra’s larger-than-life, action-packed performance in the Indian Police Force.

In a recent interview, blockbuster director Rohit Shetty shared how he brought Sidharth Malhotra on board, stating, “First, Sid came on board.”

He further added, “Sid and I were planning to do something together, and then I narrated this script of the Indian Police Force to him, and I told him its a web series but we will definitely shoot it like a big scale action film and he was on board.”

When asked about his thoughts on Sidharth Malhotra as a cop, the director shared, “He is the most handsome cop, I think.”

The series promises mind boggling action and scale that will redefine entertainment on OTT.