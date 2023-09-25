scorecardresearch
'Who's Your Gynac?’ is about metamorphosis of a fresher obstetrician-gynaecologist

The trailer of the upcoming web series 'Who's Your Gynac?’ was unveiled on Monday

'Who's Your Gynac?' is about metamorphosis of a fresher obstetrician-gynaecologist
The trailer of the upcoming web series ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ was unveiled on Monday and it shows the life of the lead character of Dr. Vidushi played by Saba Azad and the challenges that life throws at her as a new practising gynaecologist.

The show breaks down the journey of a fresher OB-GYN, who is trying to strike a balance both professionally and personally.

The trailer showcases how Saba’s character is making inroads in the world of gynaecology with her two best friends Swara (Karishma) and Mehr (Aaron). The three of them are poles apart from each other; while Swara is all set to embrace motherhood and on the hunt for an experienced OB-GYN to deliver her baby, Vidushi is excited to deliver her best friend’s baby, who isn’t quite chuffed with her friend delivering her baby. Mehr is a happy-go-lucky person and is continuously encouraging Vidushi to push the envelope in her personal life.

Talking about the show, Saba Azad said: “I think ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’will touch a personal chord with every girl and woman and find a few allies in men through its story and characters. The importance of healthcare cannot be underestimated and through my character, the very goofy yet loving Dr Vidushi, we want to deliver a message that will hopefully resonate with the audiences across all age-groups and men and women alike.”

Himali Shah, the director of the show, said in a statement: “We are extremely proud and elated to bring ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, aheartfelt narrative that chronicles safe health practices for the quintessential woman along with her symbiotic relationship with her gynaecologist. To ensure the discourse is airtight, as part of the show’s research, we at TVF worked closely with three reputable gynaecologists, who helped us immensely in understanding the topic closely and bringing the right messaging and information to the viewers. With ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ we further extend our association with Amazon miniTV in entertaining audiences through such unique shows.”

Produced and created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show will drop on Amazon mini TV on September 28.

