Pan-India Kannada film 'Kabzaa' to hit screens on Puneeth Rajkumar's b'day

The much-awaited Kannada movie, 'Kabzaa', which is a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran

By News Bureau

The much-awaited Kannada movie, ‘Kabzaa’, which is a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran, will be released on the silver screen on March 17. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Fans are celebrating the announcement from the film’s team. The movie’s title song, which was released recently, has become an instant hit among the audience. The movie’s posters and rushes have also garnered love and affection.

‘Kabzaa’ is directed by the acclaimed director R. Chandru, who has delivered a number of superhits. The film has already earned its place on IMDb’s list of most-awaited movies.

K'taka: Authorities heave a sigh of relief as students recover from food poisoning
At 17, Pawan Kalyan wanted to kill himself with Chiranjeevi's revolver
