Aadesh Bandekar: 19 years of ‘Home Minister’ has made him part of every household,

The Marathi reality game show ‘Home Minister’ has completed 19 years of its run on television. On the occasion, the show host Aadesh Bandekar shared that as the show honours women, he too has become a part of their households and it’s reflective in his visit to the homes that appreciated the show and him.

The show started its journey back in September 2004, and has since then covered over 10 lakh kilometres, included 6,000 segments, and visited 12,000 homes. The program, initially spanning six segments, has now expanded to include a whopping 6,000 segments.

Talking about the journey, Aadesh Bandekar said, “The program, initially limited to six segments, now encompasses a total of 6,000 segments. In Maharashtra, as we honour women, I too have become a part of their households.”

He further mentioned, “Upon visiting each home, a sense of contentment radiates from these mothers. While the moments may be brief, they relieve tension and exhaustion. I have received video calls from many people in hospitals, making me truly feel fortunate.”

The program has so far completed more than 25 seasons, to name a few – ‘Nanda Saukhya Bhare’, ‘Swapna Grah Lakshmiche’, ‘Honar mi Soon Hya Gharchi’, ‘Goa Special’, ‘Kahe Diya Pardesh’, ‘Corona Warriors Special’, ‘Maha Minister’ where the prize was gold zari 11 Lakhs Paithani Saree.