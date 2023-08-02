scorecardresearch
Abhinav Shukla reacts to Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors

Rubina Dilaik shared a beautiful photoshoot in a black dress and one in a multicolored gown.

By Pooja Tiwari
Beauty Rubina Dilaik is one of the most sought actresses in the television industry and also received adulation for her performance in Bigg Boss 14. Recently Rubina Dilaik shared a beautiful photoshoot in a black dress and one in a multicolored gown. What Netizens noticed was a slight baby bump in the video. Apart from that, the couple was also previously spotted at a clinic and sparked being pregnant.

People have been speculating that she is pregnant, and her caption set the internet on fire. In her caption, she had written about embracing herself. People kept asking her if she was pregnant. Earlier too, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla were spotted at a clinic and people had started speculating about pregnancy. Recently, Rubina had also shared another picture and took a dig at these rumours through her caption.

Speaking to the Entertainment portal Abhinav Shukla said that these are just rumors and he was traveling at that time and hence did not read much. He said that he does not know what happened and it was just Rubina posting a reel and people started commenting. He said that he cannot say anything about it and let people speculate. Rubina had earlier spoken to the portal about how she deals with social media trolls.

