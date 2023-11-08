scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Amitabh Bachchan calls Allu Arjun ‘brilliant actor’; praises his ‘Srivalli’ dance step

Amitabh Bachchan shared his excitement saying how the latter's dance step in the song 'Srivalli' went viral on the internet in no time.

By Agency News Desk
Amitabh Bachchan calls Allu Arjun 'brilliant actor'; praises his 'Srivalli' dance step
Amitabh Bachchan calls Allu Arjun 'brilliant actor'; praises his 'Srivalli' dance step - pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on the National Film Award winner actor Allu Arjun, and shared his excitement saying how the latter’s dance step in the song ‘Srivalli’ went viral on the internet in no time.

The song is sung by Javed Ali, and features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The track is from the Telugu action drama film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

In the episode 62, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the rollover contestant Ipsita Das from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha to the hot seat.

For Rs 20,000, the contestant was asked: “Who was the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2023?”

The options given were – Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty. The correct answer was Allu Arjun.

Amitabh said: “Allu Arjun received the award for the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which released in 2021. But the award wasn’t given for two years on account of Covid which he was later given. Have you watched ‘Pushpa’?”

Contestant: “Yes sir”.

The actor said: “Isn’t it a lovely film? His acting was brilliant. For the first time in my life I witnessed something such as a slipper coming off, going viral. It came off while dancing.”

Contestant: “It’s an iconic step.”

Big B: “And all the people who copied his dance step started by removing their slippers. ‘Oops!’ Then they’d wear them and start walking. It became that popular.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan has a 10 minute entry sequence in 'Tiger 3'
Next article
Anil Sharma says his film 'Journey' is tribute to timeless appeal of family bond
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US